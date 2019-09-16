Update | Gardaí have located missing person woman safe and well

GARDA UPDATE: Gardaí at Mountjoy Garda Station have located missing person Carmel O’Brien safe and well. No further action is required. Gardaí would like to thank the media and the public for their assistance.

ORIGINAL STORY

Gardaí at Mountjoy Garda Station are seeking assistance from the public in locating 67-year-old Carmel O’Brien who is missing since the weekend.

Carmel was last seen at approximately 12 noon on Sunday 15 September in North Strand area of Dublin.

Carmel is described as 5ft 2" in height, of slim build with short light brown hair.

Her Family are very concerned for her well-being and are seeking assistance in tracing her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station 01-6668600 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.