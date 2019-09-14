Gardai seize drugs worth €90,000 at grow house

Gardaí investigating the distribution of illicit drugs have seized cannabis plants with an estimated street value in excess of €90k.

The discovery was made on Friday evening during a planned search of a property near Cappamore which was led by detectives and uniformed gardaí based in the Bruff district of Limerick.

“A total of 117 mature plants were seized in a converted garage unit fitted out with heating, lighting, and irrigation and ventilation systems,” said a garda spokesperson who added the plants will be sent for further analysis.

While no arrests have been made, gardaí investigating the case say they are following a definite line of enquiry.

The search was carried out as part of ongoing operations targeting the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the Cappamore, Pallasgreen and Murroe areas.