Five arrests and over €400,000 recovered following foiled Virginia ATM raid
Five arrests and over €400,000 recovered following foiled Virginia ATM raid Picture: An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic)
Gardaí investigating the attempted theft of an ATM at Main Street, Virginia, Co Cavan on Wednesday, August 14 carried out further searches in Co Meath, yesterday evening, August 20, supported by Garda National Units.
A further significant quantity of cash (amount to be confirmed) was recovered.
Two males in their 30’s, one with an address in Northern Ireland, were arrested on suspicion of offences contrary to section 73 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006 and they have been detained in accordance with the provisions of section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007 at Kells Garda Station.
A 28 year old male has also been arrested for money laundering offences and is detained under section 4 Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Navan Garda Station.
Investigation is ongoing.
Gardaí investigating the attempted theft of an ATM at Main St, Virginia on 14/8/19 carried out further searches in Co. Meath yesterday supported by Garda national units. 5 people have been arrested to date, 4 remain in custody. Just over €400,000 in cash as been recovered pic.twitter.com/r59BaVgwua— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) August 21, 2019
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on