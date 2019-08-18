Weather forecast for Ireland for today from Met Éireann

The weather forecast for Ireland for today from Met Eireann is for a good start to the day before rain moves across the country.

Sunday will start dry and sunny in the east and south. However, showers in the north and west will become widespread today and some will be heavy with a chance of thunder. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees. It will be another breezy day with moderate to fresh and gusty westerly winds.

The weather forecast for Ireland for tonight is for showers to become confined to Atlantic coasts with good clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees. Moderate to fresh westerly winds will ease somewhat later.

The weather forecast for Monday is for more sunny spells and showers. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees in moderate westerly winds.