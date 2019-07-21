Gardai appeal for witnesses and video footage of graveyard incident

Dundalk gardai say they understand from initial investigations that a dark coloured car drove at a number of persons in St Patrick's Cemetery in Dundalk at around 3.40pm this afternoon.

People were attending the annual blessing of the graves event at the time.

PICTURED: St Patrick's Cemetery is now sealed off following earlier incident CREDIT: Twitter/@titanic401

One man was seriously injured and taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, a small number of people received superficial injuries.

The offending car then drove out of the cemetery onto the public road and collided with a number of parked cars before coming to a stop. A man in his late 20s, believed to the driver was arrested at the scene. He is currently detained at Dundalk Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 – Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Investigating Gardaí at Dundalk are appealing for witnesses to contact then at Dundalk Garda Station, and are particularly appealing for any person with video footage to contact the incident room.

Dundalk Garda Station can be contacted on 042-9388400, the Garda Confidential line 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.