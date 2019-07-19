Gardaí appeal for information in search for missing Midlands teen

Gardaí in Portlaoise have issued an appeal to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a missing teen from the county.

Jordan O'Driscoll, aged 17, went missing from the Portarlington area of Co Laois on Monday, July 8, 2019. He is described as being approximately 5'2 inches in height of a slim build, with fair hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 8674100 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 using Reference Number: 843/19

