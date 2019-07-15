Gardai in Limerick appeal for whereabouts of missing man

GARDAÍ at Henry Street are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Pawel Alexsandrazak, 23, who has been missing from the Fairgreen area of Limerick since Thursday July 5, 2019.

Pawel was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket, blue tracksuit pants and carrying a black ruck sack. He is described as being approximately 5'9 inches in height and is of a thin build, with short brown hair, brown eyes and a tattoo on his right hand.

Gardaí and his family are extremely concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Henry Street Station on 061-212400 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

