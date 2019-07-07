Twitter users hit back at 'beyond disgusting comments' aimed at seriously ill Brian Cowen

There has been an appalling reaction by a handful of individuals on line to news that former Taoiseach Brian Cowen has been taken very seriously ill.

A far greater majority have been sending messages of support while others have called out those making the sickening comments.

It is understood the former Laois/Offaly TD suffered a bleed on the brain and is in Intensive Care in hospital in Dublin.

Some individuals, many faceless and nameless, have posted what many other social media users have rightly called out as 'disgusting comments'.

We are not going to dignify the horrendous comments by publishing them here, rather we will highlight just some of the people who have stood up to the minority, calling them out for making the appalling remarks.

