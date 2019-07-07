Twitter users hit back at 'beyond disgusting comments' aimed at seriously ill Brian Cowen

There has been an appalling reaction by a handful of individuals on line to news that former Taoiseach Brian Cowen has been taken very seriously ill.

Also read: Woman killed and four people hospitalised following two car crash

A far greater majority have been sending messages of support while others have called out those making the sickening comments.

Also read: Former Taoiseach Brian Cowen seriously ill in hospital

It is understood the former Laois/Offaly TD suffered a bleed on the brain and is in Intensive Care in hospital in Dublin.

GALLERY | Sunshine, dancing and plenty of action at the Longford show

Some individuals, many faceless and nameless, have posted what many other social media users have rightly called out as 'disgusting comments'.

GALLERY | Sneak peek at the amazing €233m Center Parcs Longford Forest finished product

We are not going to dignify the horrendous comments by publishing them here, rather we will highlight just some of the people who have stood up to the minority, calling them out for making the appalling remarks.

Also read: Cha Cha Cha...Temperatures sizzle on Love Island as Longford's Maura makes her move on Curtis

If you post a negative message about Brian Cowen at such a time just unfollow me. If that’s your standard I’d much rather be on his side. — Johnny Fallon (@jonnyfallon) July 6, 2019

held my nerve up to this in respect for the Cowen Family. You scumbags hiding behind false names and those who are not I hope you never have a family member sick and have people say nasty things about them .Lucky I don’t know any of ya or I’d knock your block off. Disgusting — robert kellaghan @FF (@RobertKellaghan) July 6, 2019

Ireland really needs strong and proper regulation of social media, and soon. Despicable, what I’ve seen in the past 24-hours. — Eimhin Boland (@EimhinBoland) July 6, 2019

Twitter at times can be a nasty place, but tonight I’ve seen a whole new level that is beneath contempt. Brian Cowen is seriously ill, news of his demise is wrong. Respect please, for A gravely ill man and his family at a very difficult time. — Fiona OLoughlin TD (@Fiona_Kildare) July 5, 2019

Politics aside, the nasty stuff appearing on Twitter about Brian Cowen is shocking at this very difficult time for his family...... I sincerely pray for them .... — fr Paddy (@frpaddybyrne) July 5, 2019

I wasn't going to comment on this but I can't take anymore - some of the comments on Brian Cowen have been beyond disgusting. The man is a husband, father, brother, relative, colleague, and, in my case I am very proud to say, friend. Politicians (and former ones) are humans too. — Brendan Boylan (@BrendanBoylan) July 6, 2019

I have to say, and it really irks me how cold and heartless people on social media can be, but the commentary by some about Brian Cowen is absolutely disgraceful. The man served the country, and he’s now a private citizen with a wife and children. Please show some decorum! — Dale McDermott (@dalemcdermott) July 6, 2019

If you ever needed a reminder as to how shite people are just search "Brian Cowen" on Twitter. Regardless of what has happened or what will happen, that man is an inspiration and living proof that anyone, regardless of where they're from, can lead a country and be a world leader. — JK (@Awriiii) July 6, 2019

Can't believe some of the nasty stuff I am seeing about Brian Cowen on Twitter You may not agree with his politics but the man is a husband and father and I am sorry to hear he is so ill and I sincerely hope he makes a speedy recovery my thoughts are with his family — Stephanie Wall (@stephmwall) July 6, 2019