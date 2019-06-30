NATIONAL NEWS: One man killed and three injured in early morning accident

Gardaí are investigating a fatal single vehicle road traffic collision that occurred on the Portroe to Garykennedy Road outside Nenagh, Tipperary at approximately 5:30am this morning.

One man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His remains have been take to the Mortuary at University Hospital Limerick. The other three occupants of the car, two men aged in their 20s and one man in his late teens, were taken to University Hospital Limerick with non life threatening injuries.

The scene has been examined by Garda Forensic Examiners and the road has now re-opened.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, and who may have dash cam footage, to contact Gardaí in Nenagh on 067 50450.