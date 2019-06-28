Weather forecast for Ireland from Met Eireann for the weekend

The weather forecast for Ireland for the weekend from Met Eireann for the weekend is for the weekend with temperatures reaching 26 degrees on Saturday before dropping back on Sunday. There is also the risk of thunder showers in places.

The weather forecast for Saturday for Ireland from Met Eireann is for a mix of cloud and sunny spells with some heavy or thundery showers in places. Another warm day with maximum temperatures ranging 20 to 26 degrees in moderate southerly breezes.

It will be breezy on Saturday night with clear spells and a few showers, these mainly affecting the west and northwest. Minimum temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in fresh southwest winds.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Sunday is for it to be bright and breezy with sunny spells and a few passing showers. Maximum temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees in moderate to fresh westerly winds. Most areas dry overnight but a few showers will affect the west and northwest. Minimum temperatures 10 to 13 degrees.

Chart shows forecast pressure and precipitation every 6 hours for 7 days.https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/Wnw4DQROQz — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 28, 2019

The weather forecast for Ireland for Monday is for sunny spells and showers but holding mainly dry in the south of the country. Maximum temperatures 15 to 20 degrees, warmest in moderate northwest breezes. Largely dry overnight with just the chance of an isolated shower in the north. Minimum temperatures 7 to 10 degrees.