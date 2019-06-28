Appeal for information on missing 25 year-old Kildare man, Jonathon Reid

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of 25 year old Jonathon Reid, who is missing from Naas, since June 26.

Also read: Lena Dunham pledges support for Ballymahon's Love Island contestant Maura Higgins

He is described as being 6'3", with a shaved head, of slim build with brown eyes. When last seen Jonathon was wearing a grey round neck t-shirt, grey stonewash skinny jeans and black runners.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardai in Naas on 045 884 300.

Also read: Ray D’arcy Show will broadcast live from Longford