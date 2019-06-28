NATIONAL NEWS: Woman in her 70s killed following accident in Kerry

Gardaí in Tralee are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision this morning, Friday June 28th 2019.

At approximately 11.25am Gardaí and Emergency Services attended the scene of a single vehicle collision at Farranwilliam, Ardfert, Co Kerry.

A female driver in her 70s (only occupant) was pronounced dead at the scene after her car collided with a wall, her body has been removed to University Hospital Kerry in Tralee for a post mortem examination.

Garda forensic collision investigators and scenes of crime officers are currently examining the crash site. The road is closed and local diversions are in place. The local Coroner will be notified.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Tralee Garda Station 066-7102300 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.