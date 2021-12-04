Search

04 Dec 2021

Trainer Gordon Elliott secures seven winners in a row in Navan masterclass

Gordon Elliott (Sportsfile image)

Meath trainer Gordon Elliott recorded an incredible seven winners in a row on an eight-race card at Navan on Saturday.

After Willie Mullins picked up the winner of the first, Elliott's runner went on an incredible run to win the next seven races on the spin. Five different jockeys shared in Elliott's success as punters rejoiced as four of the trainer's winners went off as favourites in their respective races.

The biggest priced winner came in the 1.08pm contest when Commander of Fleet was returned at 40/1. He followed Ginto and The Goffer into the winner's enclosure but there was plenty more to come. 

In the next race, the Riviere D'Etel was a 12-length winner at odds of 1/4. More winners followed in the shape of Farouk D'Alene, Conflated and Itswhatunitesus in the lucky last. JJ Codd picked up two winners for Elliott on the day.

Gordon Elliott has seen his horses return to envious form since his own return from a ban in September. The Grand National-winning trainer was banned from the sport for six months last March when a photograph of him sitting on a dead horse emerged on social media.

