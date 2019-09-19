UPDATED: Serious crash on the M9 leaves part of the major motorway closed in Carlow
A serious crash on the M9 on Thursday has left part of the northbound route closed in Carlow, according to AA Roadwatch.
The motorway is closed between Junction 5 (Carlow) and Junction 4 (Castledermot) northbound due to the serious road incident.
#CARLOW M9 northbound closed following serious collision. Bear this in mind if attending #Ploughing19. More here: https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE— AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) September 19, 2019
