Scorchio! Highest temperatures of the week expected at final day of the Ploughing

Temperatures could hit 23C on the final day of the Ploughing, according to www.carlowweather.com.

Carlow forecaster Alan O'Reilly also said the Met Éireann weather station in Carlow at Oak Park was still at 19c at 7pm on Wednesday.

Also read: Record number of 216,000 visitors attend first two days of #Ploughing19

It was also the warmest station that day at 20.7C after a beautiful day.