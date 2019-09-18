CONFIRMED: Attendance at #Ploughing19 the highest ever for first two days as 216,000 people have streamed into Carlow site
Attendance figures for day two at the Ploughing in Carlow came to 113,500.
The National Ploughing Association have confirmed that "this brings the total for the two days to 216,000".
"The highest we've had for the first two days of the event," they added.
Day 2 attendance figures at the #Ploughing19 113,500. This brings the total for the two days to 216,000. The highest we've had for the first two days of the event.— National Ploughing (@NPAIE) September 18, 2019
