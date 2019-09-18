LATEST: Traffic building for Ploughing on Day 2 and slow both ways on parts of N80

#Ploughing19

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

LATEST: Traffic building for Ploughing on Day 2 and slow both ways on parts of N80

LATEST: Traffic building for Ploughing on Day 2 and slow both ways on parts of N80 CREDIT: An Garda Síochána

Slow both ways on the N80 approaching the turn-off for Fenagh and also on the local road from the N80 to the site, according to AA Roadwatch. 

For all your National Ploughing updates CLICK HERE

There are some delays too on the local road from Nurney and Tullow.

The M9 is slow northbound to exit at J6 Carlow South.

Outside Kilkenny, the N77 is slow through Henebry’s Cross and also the city’s Ring Rd to the Hebron Rd R/A.