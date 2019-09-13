'Risk of fog only real possible issue,' facing Ploughing 2019 from a weather point of view

High pressure will take over from Monday afternoon with a nice dry settled week for the National Ploughing Championships, Carlow forecaster Alan O'Reilly has said. 

However, there will be a risk of fog, which will be the only real possible weather issue facing this year's event, according to www.carlowweather.com