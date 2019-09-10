'More like T-shirt and suncream than wellies,' says Carlow forecaster on Ploughing weather

Darren Hassett

Darren Hassett

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Weather charts for September 17: 'More like T-shirt and suncream than wellies,' says Carlow forecaster on Ploughing weather

Carlow Forecaster, Alan O'Reilly, has looked at the long term forecast models for the Ploughing in Carlow from September 17-19.

He warned that "while it is too far out to have confidence in the details" the trends look very positive at present.

According to www.carloweather.com, weather models are showing high pressure building and a chance of a spell of fine warm weather over Carlow.

"Obviously very much subject to change this far out and I will post regular updates over the next 10 days but at present it looks more like T-shirt and suncream than wellies and raincoat," Alan added. 