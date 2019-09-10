'New venue and everything in tip-top shape,' Minister praises resilience of Ploughing

"New venue and everything looking in tip-top shape," Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed, has praised the resilience of the National Ploughing Championships after "weather played havoc" last year.

He was speaking at the launch of the 2019 Ploughing which will be held in Ballintrane, Fenagh from September 17-19.

Minister Creed praised the "resilience" of the NPC "after weather played havoc last year" when the event had to shutdown for one of the days due to strongs winds and rain and damage to exhibitors' tents.

He added that "he we are in a new venue and everything looking in tip-top shape".