Man arrested after woman found dead in apartment
Shortly after 6pm, on Saturday the 12th of November, 2022, Gardaí and emergency services attended at a domestic residence in Ratoath, Co Meath.
The body of a female adult (understood to be in her 30s) was discovered by Gardaí inside a duplex apartment at River Walk Court.
A male aged in his 30s was arrested at the scene by investigating Gardaí and brought to Ashbourne Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
No further information is available at this time.
