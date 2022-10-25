Shortage of examiners ‘exacerbated’ by return to normal school exams

The ending of Covid-19 restrictions and the return to normal school exams “exacerbated” the issue around the number of examiners in the state, which has delayed the release of the Junior Cert results, a committee has heard.

Andrea Feeney, chief executive officer of the State Examinations Commission (SEC), said that over the past three years, the delivery of the state examinations has been “extremely challenging”.

Appearing before the Oireachtas joint committee on education and further and higher education, Ms Feeney said that many changes were needed to ensure delivery of the exam results.

It was recently announced that Junior Cycle results will be released on Wednesday November 23.

The delayed has been blamed on a shortage of examiners and the prioritisation that was given to marking the Leaving Certificate.

Ms Feeney said she acknowledges that candidates and their families may be disappointed by the later date.

She said that the SEC had been experiencing significant difficulties in attracting, recruiting and retaining sufficient numbers of examiners before the pandemic.

“Up to and including 2019, it was necessary to put in place a range of remedial measures to complete the marking within expected timeframes,” she added.

She said that the SEC traditionally recruited 4,000 examiners to mark the written examinations.

This year fewer than 3,000 examiners marked the work of 130,000 candidates.

Student numbers have also increased and are now 12% higher than ten years ago. The number of examiners involved in marking the examinations is almost 19% fewer than it was 10 years ago.

Those sitting the junior cycle are up by 5% since 2019 while the number of examiners has decreased by 38%.

In 2019, 1,756 examiners were involved in the marking of the work of 64,500 candidates.

In 2022, 1,270 examiners were engaged in the marking of 550,000 scripts produced by some 68,000 candidates.

Ms Feeney told the committee that the SEC made “repeated and extensive” efforts to recruit examiners, including online advertising and marketing, appeals to principals as well as thousands of direct phone calls.

She added: “Despite these efforts, the numbers fell short and a range of interventions was needed to complete the marking of most subjects during the summer which included marking well beyond the normal marking window and examiners agreeing to take on additional scripts.

“These measures, while necessary, put pressure on the examining teams, contribute to a poor examiner experience, and impact on retention.

“Unfortunately, it was not possible to complete the marking in all subjects.

“Further contingency arrangements have been made to ensure that all marking will be completed in the coming weeks.

“Unlike in the summer marking period, most of the teachers now marking are in schools during the day and only available at evenings and weekends.”

She added: “Over the past three years due to the circumstances created by the pandemic, delivery of the state examinations has been extremely challenging with many changes required in order to ensure delivery of the service.

“The ending of Covid restrictions and the return to examinations as normal has exacerbated an issue which existed before the pandemic, one which challenges the management and completion of the marking and the ability of the SEC to issue the results.”

It was recently announced that there will be a comprehensive review of the factors that has contributed to the drop in the number of examiners.

“We do need to look at all of the factors in collaboration, not only with the stakeholders, but also directly an in direct engagement with teachers to ask them what it is, what are the disincentives, what might assist them in making the decision to undertake this vital work with the SEC,” she added.

Elaine Sheridan, head of examinations and assessment at SEC, said that examiners were appointed on the basis of the information they provided on their application form.

Ms Sheridan told the committee they were working with people at third-level and postgraduate levels to try to boost numbers.

“So generally, there’s an expectation that (examiners) have a degree or a qualification in the specific subject, and a qualification in education,” she added.

“So they’d be the minimums, but on top of that, we would also look to see have the relevant experience in teaching the actual subject or a related discipline or teaching that subject in another jurisdiction.

“So we publish our criteria for the appointment of examiners on our website, it’s very transparent and very open. So the all of those details are set out on the website.”