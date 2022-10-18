Amazon officially opens first processing centre in Ireland creating 500 new jobs

An Tánaiste Leo Varadkar visited the company's new centre and unveiled a plaque to mark its official opening.
Amazon has set up shop in Ireland with the opening of a 630,000 square foot processing centre on the outskirts of Dublin.
The multinational company says its 'fulfillment centre' will provide faster delivery for customers across the country, including one-day delivery on hundreds of thousands of items.
It is understood that 500 new jobs have been created across a wide range of roles as a result of the new centre.
He described the opening of the centre as a 'really important investment' in the country.
"There are jobs available at all levels including many high-skilled jobs in engineering and IT among others," Mr Varadkar said.
He added: "This investment indicates a strong commitment to Ireland by Amazon."
In related news, Amazon Web Services (AWS),the cloud computing division of Amazon, said yesterday that it plans to invest $5 billion (around €5.092 billion) in Thailand over the next 15 years.
This will be done in order to strengthen its infrastructure in the country.
