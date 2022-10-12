Family of woman missing for four days concerned for her welfare

Gardaí are seeking public assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 43-year-old woman missing for four days.
According to Gardaí Sheila O'Leary - described as 5'7" in height, of slim build with brown hair - went missing from the Dingle area of Kerry on Saturday October 8.
Sheila's family are concerned for her welfare.
Anyone with information that can assist Gardaí in locating Sheila is asked to contact Dingle Garda Station on 066 915 1522, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.
