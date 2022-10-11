REVEALED: When will people receive cost-of-living lump sum payments?

Payment dates for the €1.2billion cost-of-living supports introduced as part of Budget 2023 have been revealed by the Department of Social Protection.

The Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys TD, and the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, Michael McGrath TD, have today (October 11) announced the payment dates, which will begin from as early as next week.

According to Minister Humphreys, the payment schedule is designed "to give people certainty and some peace of mind".

She said, "I know many people are feeling under pressure at the moment. The cost of the weekly shop has gone up and utility bills are rising.

"Government wants to help and that is why we are bringing forward this unprecedented package of eight lump sum payments which will be issued to over 1.5 million households between now and Christmas. These payments totalling over €1.2 Billion will support our pensioners, carers, people with disabilities and families over the coming months."

She continued: "Budget 2023 represents the largest social protection budget package in the history of the State. The blend of lump-sum payments to support people over the winter months together with the largest increases in weekly rates for decades is designed to help our citizens through the current cost of living challenges we are facing."

Almost one and a half million people will benefit from the Autumn Cost of Living Double Payment from October 17, with 639,000 families in respect of 1.2m children set to receive the Double Child Benefit Payment from November 1.

Over 370,000 people will receive a fuel allowance lump sum of €400 from the week commencing November 14, with 234,000 people in receipt of the Living Alone Allowance set to receive a €200 payment the same week.

Five hundred euro will go towards 44,000 people in receipt of Working Family Payment from November 14, with 216,000 people on Disability Allowance, Blind Pension and Invalidity Pension receiving a €500 Disability Support Grant.

Over 130,000 people will receive a €500 Carer's Support Grant commencing November 21.

Speaking about the cost-of-living supports, Minister McGrath said, "Budget 2023 included a very comprehensive package of measures to be implemented over the rest of 2022 and in to the early part of next year to help households, businesses and civic society cope with the increased cost of living.

"One of the principles underlying the framing of the Budget was the need to include measures that could be implemented quickly and would make a significant difference to families and households with their outgoings.

"We have a well-developed and effective social protection system in Ireland and we are using that system now to get money into people’s pockets in the weeks ahead. I am pleased that we are today able to confirm the payment details.

He concluded: "In addition to the double welfare week, we know that the special cost of living Fuel Allowance, Living Alone Allowance and Child Benefit payments are a very effective means of targeting help at those most in need. I am also very pleased that we are providing significant additional payments for working families, carers and people living with a disability.”

Ministers Humphreys and McGrath also confirmed the annual Christmas Bonus Double Payment will be paid the week beginning December 5.