Update: Major emergency plan at Letterkenny hospital after Creeslough explosion

Emergency services rushed to the scene of an explosion in Creeslough on Friday afternoon.

Several people have been injured, some of them seriously.

Letterkenny University Hospital has moved to Major Emergency Standby as it deals with this incident and has appealed to the public not to attend the Emergency Department ‘unless it is an emergency’

“Letterkenny University Hospital is dealing with a serious incident, with multiple injured people requiring immediate attention,” a statement from the Saolta University Health Care Group said.

"We are appealing to the public not to come to the Emergency Department unless it is an emergency. Please contact your GP or NowDoc service in the first instance. NowDoc has increased staffing this evening to help deal with any additional demands.”

The scene in Creeslough. (North West Newspix)

The public have been asked to refrain from ringing LUH this evening ‘except in relation to matters of critical importance’.

“Due to the serious incident earlier this evening in Creeslough, staff at the hospital are receiving a very high volume of calls,” a spokesperson said.

Fire services and ambulance personnel, as well as Gardai, responded to reports of an explosion at the Applegreen filling station in the town.

The explosion occurred shortly after 3pm and has resulted in major damage to the building, which contains a shop and apartments.

Emergency services responded from all across the county while a helicopter was also assisting the operation.

The explosion could be heard several kilometres away. Falling debris caused damage to cars which were on the forecourt and shocked onlookers watched in horror.

The N56 road was sealed off and diversions are in place.

A fleet of emergency services at the scene. (North West Newspix)

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

"Gardaí are currently assisting other Emergency Services at the scene of a serious incident at Creeslough, County Donegal," a spokesperson for the Garda Press Office told Donegal Live.

"An Garda Síochána are asking any road users intending to travel to Creeslough to consider alternative routes."