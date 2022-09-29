Search

29 Sept 2022

Second inquest into death of Irish man shot by SAS to be heard next year

Second inquest into death of Irish man shot by SAS to be heard next year

Reporter:

Reporter

29 Sept 2022 1:41 PM

A second inquest into the death of a man shot by the SAS is set to be heard next April, 13 years after the fresh probe was ordered.

Coroner Peter Irvine said he intends to get the inquest for Francis Bradley “up and running as soon as possible”.

Mr Bradley, 20, was shot dead by soldiers in disputed circumstances near Toomebridge, Co Derry, in 1986.

At the time of the killing, the IRA said Mr Bradley was not a member. However, his name was later added to the organisation’s “roll of honour”.

The family of the Co Derry man have welcomed the development in the long-running case.

In 2010, then attorney general John Larkin ordered a fresh inquest into the controversial killing.

Mr Irvine, who is also a judge, told a preliminary hearing in Belfast on Thursday that he wants legal parties to work towards a “target date” for starting the inquest on Monday April 24 next year.

“Everything is going to revolve around that particular date with the management of this particular inquest,” he said. 

He added that it is important that outstanding preparatory work for the probe, such as the process of security vetting and disclosing sensitive state files, is done “appropriately and in time”.

Karen Quinlivan KC, representing the Bradley family, said they had been waiting a long time for the inquest to begin.

“They are very anxious that the matter moves forward,” she said.

Joanne Hannigan KC, representing the PSNI and MoD, sounded a note of caution on the proposed timetable, as she highlighted the “substantial” number of legacy inquests already set to be heard in the first half of next year.

She said she wanted to make the court aware that preparatory work for those probes was creating “significant resource pressures”.

The coroner asked to be updated on progress on the outstanding preparatory work at another preliminary hearing on November 15.

After Thursday’s hearing, the family of Mr Bradley welcomed the move to set an inquest date.

The family’s solicitor, Fearghal Shiels of Madden & Finucane, said: “This was the very first inquest to be ordered by the Attorney General for NI in May 2010.

“The family have waited a very long time for a substantive hearing to be fixed and they are pleased that matters are now moving in the right direction.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media