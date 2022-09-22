Tesla recalls over one million vehicles because windows can 'pinch fingers'

An online software update will fix the problem, Tesla said
Tesla is recalling almost 1.1 million vehicles in the US because the windows can pinch a person’s fingers when being rolled up.
The automatic window reversal system may not react correctly after detecting an obstruction, Tesla said in documents posted on Thursday by US safety regulators.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says that is a violation of federal safety standards for power windows.
An online software update will fix the problem, Tesla said.
The recall covers certain 2017 to 2022 Model 3 sedans and some 2020 and 2021 Model Y SUVs.
Also included are some Model S sedans and Model X SUVs from 2021 and 2022.
Tesla discovered the problem during production testing in August.
Owners will be notified by letter starting from November 15.
The company says in documents that vehicles in production got the update starting on September 13.
Tesla was not aware of any warranty claims or injuries due to the problem as of September 16, according to the documents.
