Over 500 people waiting for beds at Irish hospitals - INMO

Over 500 people are waiting for beds at Irish hospitals today (September 20).
According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO), 434 patients are waiting in emergency departments across Ireland while 87 are in wards elsewhere.
Today's figure marks a 34% increase compared with the same day a year prior when 390 patients waited for beds.
University Hospital Limerick is the most overcrowded hospital nationwide today with 62 people waiting for beds, followed by 53 people at Cork University Hospital, and 51 people at University Hospital Galway.
Almost 40 admitted patients are waiting at Letterkenny University Hospital, with 34 at St Luke’s General Hospital, Kilkenny, and 30 in Sligo University Hospital.
Meanwhile, just four hospitals are free from overcrowding today, including Beaumont Hospital, Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown, National Children's Hospital Tallaght, and Midlands Regional Hospital Tullamore.
Eleven people waiting for beds are under the age of 16.
Cork University Hospital was the most overcrowded hospital on September 20 2021 followed by University Hospital Limerick and University College Hospital Galway.
Six hospitals were free from overcrowding on the day including Connolly, Beaumont, National Children's Hospital Tallaght, South Tipperary General Hospital, Bantry General Hospital, and Nenagh General Hospital.
