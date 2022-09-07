MISSING PERSON: Gardaí and family concerned for welfare of missing 74-year-old man

Michael is described as being 5 foot 4 inches tall with short light grey hair and green eyes
Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 74-year-old Michael Flynn, who is missing from the Leopardstown area of Dublin 18 since the early hours of Tuesday, September 6, 2022.
Michael is described as being 5 foot 4 inches tall with short light grey hair and green eyes. It’s understood he was wearing a navy blue rain jacket, grey trousers and dark boots when last seen.
Gardaí and Michael’s family are concerned for his welfare. Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Stepaside Garda Station 01 6665700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
