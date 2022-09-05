MISSING PERSON: Gardaí and family concerned for welfare of missing 50-year-old man

Alan is described as being 5 foot 8 inches tall with a stocky build
Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 50-year-old Alan Healy who was last seen at his home in Loughrea, Co. Galway on Thursday afternoon, September 1, 2022.
Alan is described as being 5 foot 8 inches tall with a stocky build. He has mid-length brown hair, a beard and brown eyes. It is not known what Alan was wearing at the time he went missing.
Gardaí and Alan’s family are concerned for his welfare. Anyone with any information on Alan's whereabouts are asked to contact Loughrea Garda Station on 091 842 870, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
