CAUTION: Wasp sting warning issued along with advice on how to avoid them

A warning has been issued about the dangers of wasps who travel further in search of food at this time of the year.

Late barbecues and outdoors parties as we enjoy the last of the summer weather are often the time when wasps are a particular nuisance with the risk of stings particularly high.

Rentokil, Ireland’s leading pest control provider, is warning the public to treat wasps with caution at this time of year as late summer is when they are most likely to encounter the flying pest insects.

Mayo accounted for the most total wasp callouts from Rentokil so far in 2022, with 34% of the callouts. Kildare accounted for the second most with 13% of all callouts with Sligo third with 12%, Galway fourth with 9% and Dublin fifth with 8% making up the remaining top five counties that saw callouts to deal with wasp infestations.

During early summer, wasps typically feed on other insects and receive carbohydrates from a sugary secretion from the larvae in their nests. As the summer progresses, these larvae begin to hatch and the ratio of wasps to larvae begins to shift. As a results, wasps need to begin searching further afield for sources of sugary carbohydrates.

Late summer barbecues and picnics are an attractive feast to hungry wasps. This is when wasps and humans are most likely to come into contact, and when the stinging insects can become a nuisance for anyone trying to enjoy a meal outside. Rentokil has a number of tips for people to avoid attracting or being stung by wasps during this time of year.

Richard Faulkner, Advanced Technical Field Consultant for Rentokil said: “A wasp sting can be a painful experience and can be particularly upsetting and frightening for young children. There are a few steps which people can take to avoid attracting or being stung by wasps:

Do not panic - If you find there are wasps nearby keep calm and move slowly away.

Do not scream, flap your arms or swat them - This will agitate wasps and make them more aggressive.

Avoid strong, sweet smells – Avoid using highly perfumed fragrances, shampoos, or hair sprays.

Avoid bright colours - Do not wear bright, bold floral patterns on clothes and bags, which could attract wasps.

Keep your bins covered – Wasps will gather around uncovered bins to seek food.

Avoid open drinks - If drink cans or bottles are left unattended, it may encourage wasps to crawl inside. Never leave sugary drinks unattended. Also, always check sugary drinks for wasps before consuming.

Cover food and drink - Always keep food and drink covered when eating outdoors to deter wasps.

Stay clean - Ensure children’s hands and faces are cleaned after eating food and drinks.



If you are experiencing high numbers of wasps in your home or garden there is likely to be a wasp nest nearby. Members of the public can consult the Rentokil website to help them identify a wasp nest, and should consult a pest control professional about having it treated or removed.”

Rentokil expects that as a result of climate change and rising temperatures, wasp and other pest insect populations will continue to grow in the years to come.