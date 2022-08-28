94-year-old man dies following tragic drowning accident

A man has died in a “tragic drowning incident” off the coast of Carrickfergus, Co Antrim.

Jim Allen, 94, from Belfast, was one of two men pulled from the water on Saturday after their boat capsized.

Police said Mr Allen and a man in his 70s were on board the boat which had launched from a yacht club off Sydenham Road in east Belfast at around 1.30pm-2pm.

At around 3pm, a mayday call was received that the boat was starting to take in water.

Emergency services were called to the scene.

PSNI Detective Inspective Stephanie Finlay said: “Both men entered the water when the boat capsized around one and-a-half miles from Carrickfergus near Greenisland.

“Sadly, and despite the best efforts of emergency crews, the man in his 90s died.”

She said police are treating it as a “tragic drowning incident”.

The man in his 70s was treated by ambulance crews at the scene.

A police investigation is under way with the assistance of the Marine Accident Investigation Branch.

Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said on Sunday that it sent an emergency crew to the scene alongside an air ambulance.

A spokesman said: “Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene one patient was discharged at the scene.

“No-one was taken to hospital by ambulance.”

Detectives are appealing for anyone with information about the incident to call 101.

They are especially keen to talk to anyone who noticed the boat, described as white and measuring 18 feet, leaving the yacht club in east Belfast or saw it while it was out on the water.