24 Jul 2022

WEATHER WATCH: Get out the brollies and prepare for thundery downpours

David Power

24 Jul 2022 3:22 PM

Breezy and blustery weather has been predicted with scattered showers and threats of spot flooding throughout the day. 

The blustery weather moved northeastwards across the country, merging into longer spells of rain at times from Sunday morning.

Showers were most frequent in Connacht and Ulster at first and later in north Leinster.

There will be some heavy and possibly thundery downpours throughout the day, which may lead to spot flooding.

Met Éireann predicted some dry and sunny periods too though, especially in the south and east.

Donegal, Derry and Tyrone have been worst affected so far, with people having to be rescued from flooded houses and cars over night. 

Highest temperatures of 17 to 24 degrees are predicted, warmest in the east, with moderate to fresh and gusty southwesterly winds, strong at times near the coast.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers, some heavy early in the night. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in a light to moderate west to northwest wind, fresh near the coast.

Tomorrow morning will be mostly cloudy with scattered light showers but it will become drier for the afternoon and evening as showers become isolated and sunny spells develop.

Highest temperatures will range between 15 degrees in the northwest and 20 degrees in the southeast and there will be a moderate to fresh northwesterly breeze.

