ALERT: Popular Irish supermarket recalls batch of bread

A popular Irish supermarket has recalled a batch of bread due to undeclared ingredients.
According to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI), Dunnes Stores has removed its White Sub Rolls (4 Semolina Dusted White Sub Rolls 290g, best before date 17/07/2022) product from shelves.
The implicated batch was reportedly mispacked with Dunnes Stores Floury White Baps.
The affected product contains milk and eggs which are not declared on the ingredients list.
This may make the batch unsafe for consumers who are allergic to or intolerant of milk or eggs.
