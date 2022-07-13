Search

13 Jul 2022

WARNING: Get out the sunscreen and take care... scorching weather is on the way

WARNING: Get out the sunscreen and take care... scorching weather is on the way

Reporter:

David Power

13 Jul 2022 5:35 PM

A hot weather warning has been issued for the weekend and early into next week by Met Eireann. 

Ireland will experience a hot spell on Sunday and into early next week, according to the national weather forecaster.

Met Éireann's forecast outlined: "Day time temperatures will widely reach the high twenties, possibly exceeding 30 degrees in some locations".

The national forecaster says it will remain uncomfortably warm overnight too, during this spell.

It promises further updates to follow.​

The latest warning was updated early on Wednesday evening.

It had initially been predicted that temperatures would reach a high of 26C but this has now been revised upwards. 

This will make for a scorching day in Croke Park when Limerick face Kilkenny in the All-Ireland Senior Hurling final. 

The Irish Cancer Society regularly warns people to take care in the sun, as skin cancer is the most common cancer in Ireland. 

It advises people to check the UV index and take appropriate steps to protect them from the sun. 

