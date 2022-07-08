Gardaí seek public assistance to find teenage boy missing for 10 days

Gardaí are renewing an appeal to the public for assistance in finding a teenage boy missing for 10 days.
John Brooklyn O'Brien - described as being 6'2" in height, of medium build with black hair and brown eyes - went missing from Tullamore in Co Offaly on Tuesday June 28 2022.
When last seen, the 16 year old was wearing a black tracksuit top and black tracksuit bottoms.
Anyone with information on John Brooklyn’s whereabouts is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
