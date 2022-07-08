Motorist caught speeding 64km/h OVER legal limit faces 2 year disqualification

A motorist caught speeding 64km/h over the legal limit faces a two year driving disqualification.
According to An Garda Síochána, a car was recently detected speeding by Kerry Roads Policing Unit on the N21 between Abbeyfeale and Castleisland.
The driver was reportedly travelling at 164km/h in a 100km/h zone.
A court appearance for dangerous driving is to follow and, on conviction, the driver will face a fine and mandatory disqualification.
Kerry RPU detected this car speeding on N21 between Abbeyfeale and Castleisland at 164kph in a 100kph zone.
A Court appearance for dangerous driving is to follow and on a conviction, the drive will face a fine and a mandatory 2 year disqualification.
