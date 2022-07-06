EU countries must prepare for total Russian gas cut-off - Von Der Leyen

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen has said the European Union needs to make emergency plans to prepare for a complete cut-off of Russian gas in the wake of the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine.
The EU has already imposed sanctions on Russia, including on some energy supplies, and is moving away from Kremlin-controlled deliveries – but Ms von der Leyen said the 27-member bloc needs to be ready for shock disruptions coming from Moscow.
“We also need to prepare now for further disruption of gas supply and even a complete cut-off of Russian gas supply,” Ms von der Leyen told the EU legislature in Strasbourg, France.
