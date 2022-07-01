Woman in her 20s arrested following serious hit and run with cyclist

A woman in her 20s has been arrested following a serious hit and run collision with a cyclist.

Garda and emergency services were alerted to the incident - which occurred yesterday (Thursday June 30) in Co Limerick - where a cyclist was discovered with serious injuries on the R522 between Dromcollogher and Feohanagh near Newcastle West.

The cyclist (in his 50s) was treated at the scene and airlifted to Cork University Hospital where his injuries are described as serious.

The woman arrested by Gardai is currently detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Henry Street Garda Station in Co Dublin.

A car understood to be involved in the incident has been seized for forensic examination.

The scene has been examined by Garda Forensic Collision investigators and the road has since reopened to traffic.

Any road users who were travelling on the R522 between Dromcollogher and Feohanagh at the time of the incident with camera footage (including dash cam), is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed the collision to contact Henry Street Garda Station 061 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.