Have you seen this boy? Gardai seek information on missing 18 year old

Gardai are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of an 18 year old missing since yesterday (Monday June 20).
Sean Carr - missing from Killurin in Co Wexford - is described as being 5 foot 6 inches in height with a slight build, dark brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Sean’s whereabouts is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 9165200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
Pádraig McNamara, Fr Simon Cadam, Moira Mahon, Rosemary Connolly, Déirdre Orme, Pádraig McGauran, Máirtín Smyth, Willie Monaghan & Seán McElvaney
A one-bed apartment located just off the centre of Longford town will go to auction with Youbid.ie on June 23 with an advised minimum value of €52,500
A man currently before the court on drugs, trespass and assault charges has been told he is “not out of the gap yet” despite a favourable probation report
A man charged with arson is to reappear at the next sitting of Longford Circuit Court where he will be sentenced by Judge Keenan Johnson
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.