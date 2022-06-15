'Free crates of beer' - WhatsApp users warned of new scam doing the rounds

A new scam message that is offering people the chance to win “free crates of beer” for Father’s Day is doing the rounds on WhatsApp, prompting a warning to users.

The scam promotes a “Heineken Beer Father’s Day Contest 2022” and says “5,000 coolers full of Heineken beers’ are available to claim.

The message includes an image of a pack of Heineken beers.

It appears to be from a contact and includes a link to click through to the beer company’s website to enter the competition.

However, clicking on the link runs the risk of exposure to phishing scams, spam and malicious websites which could potentially steal personal information.

⚠️This Heineken phishing scam is spreading fast across WhatsApp today. Please share and help spread the word! https://t.co/bfSPJ9XhAY — Which? (@WhichUK) June 15, 2022

Heineken posted a message on Twitter, saying: “This is a scam. Thank you for highlighting it to us. Please don’t click on links or forward any messages. Many thanks.”

A WhatsApp spokeswoman said: “WhatsApp protects our users’ personal messages with end-to-end encryption, but we can all play a role in keeping our accounts safe by remaining vigilant to the threat of scammers.

“We advise people never to share their six-digit PIN code with others, not even friends or family, and recommend that all users set up two-step verification for added security. And if you receive a suspicious message, we encourage users to report the message to us so we can review it for spam or abuse.”

Always be suspicious of a message from an unknown number, no matter how tempting the offer may be. It is always best to check a brand’s official website and social media to see if there is any mention of the promotion.