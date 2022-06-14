Search

14 Jun 2022

Gardai arrest two people in relation to fatal caravan park shooting

14 Jun 2022 10:22 AM

A man and a woman have been arrested by gardai investigating the fatal shooting of a man working at a caravan park in Co Louth. 

Keith Branigan, 29, was shot at Ashling Holiday Park in Clogherhead on August 27 2019. 

Gardai at the time said that a gunman stepped out of a red Lexus car and approached the victim before firing a number of shots at him. 

A woman in her 20s and a man in his 40s are being detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007 at Balbriggan and Drogheda garda stations.

At the time of the shooting several people ran for cover to a nearby shop as the bullets ricocheted around the caravan park.

A number of stray shots caused damage to two cars in a nearby car park, where children had been eating ice cream minutes earlier.

The victim, who was married and from Drogheda, died at the scene.

