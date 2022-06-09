Need garden inspo? The top low-maintenance flowers to add to your garden this summer

Are you itching to add some colour and attention to your garden but are not sure what to plant. The people over at GardenBuildingsDirect.co.uk have issued a list of eight low-maintenance plants you can plant this month.

They have said: “Having a flourishing garden doesn’t require complex maintenance or heaps of spare time.

“By planting flowers that require little care, such as peonies or lavender, you can achieve a brilliant garden landscape whilst balancing a busy lifestyle.”

Here's what to plant:

Peonies

Peonies are drought and slug resistant, making them reliable performers. They bloom best in a spot that sees 6-8 hours of sunlight per day and requires very little maintenance once established.

Coneflower (Echinacea)

Echinacea can be a source of food, medicine or simply a bright addition to the garden. They don’t need pruning throughout the year and are compatible with most soil types, making Echinacea as unfussy as they come.

Wildflowers

The beauty of wildflowers is that they’re not supposed to look perfect, meaning they’re a low maintenance addition to the garden. They’re also simple to plant, and simply sprinkle wild seed mix over bare soil and you’ll have some bloomers in no time.

Bergenias

Bergenias are a straightforward solution to patches of bare soil. The evergreen leaves cover bare ground all year round, with the promise of a burst of pink in spring when their flowers bloom, known to attract bumble bees.

Dwarf Daffodils

These bulbs are known to return yearly, guaranteeing a spring burst of yellow with the potential of multiplying. They are also poisonous to moles and mice, giving you two fewer pests to worry about.

Lavender

Lavender copes well in drought and frost and is highly likely to return year on year. They’re a great choice if strapped for time, requiring little watering or pruning.

Sunflowers

These are great for growing with children due to their planting ease. Sow the seeds in a sunny sheltered spot and watch them grow to great heights.

Snowdrops

Snowdrops are perfectly happy to fend for themselves and thrive with minimal care. They can begin blooming as early as January and are a straightforward flower to bloom your garden into spring