Drowning fears and good weather prompt reservoir swimming warning from ESB
Ahead of the June bank holiday weekend and with the improving spell of warm weather over the summer months, ESB has issued a warning to the general public of the dangers and potentially serious consequences of swimming in any ESB reservoir.
"These areas are not appropriate for swimming because of the risk of deep and fast-flowing waters, changing water levels and uneven ground," a spokesperson said.
These waters include the reservoirs at Poulaphouca in County Wicklow, Golden Falls and Leixlip in County Kildare, Inniscarra and Carrigadrohid in County Cork, the Ardnacrusha headrace and tailrace canal in County Clare and Assaroe, Lough Nacung and Lough Dunlewey in County Donegal.
