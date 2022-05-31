Gardaí catch up with runaway thief after terrifying carjacking incident
Gardaí have arrested and charged a man following the hijacking and theft of a car in Monasterevin, Co Kildare on Sunday, May 15, 2022.
The incident occurred at approximately 3.10pm when a male forced entry to a vehicle and pushed a passenger from the vehicle.
He proceeded to flee the scene in the stolen car.
Following a number of lines of enquiry, Gardaí arrested a man in his 30s on Monday, May 30.
He was taken to Kildare Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
He has since been charged and was due to appear before Portlaoise District Court on Tuesday.
The stolen vehicle has since been recovered and is in the process of being returned to the owner.
Investigations are ongoing.
Longford homeowners could be leaving gaps in their insurance of anywhere from €4,000 to €35,000 and above, leaving them hugely exposed in the event of a claim
Longford artist, Gary Robinson, at work in his outdoor Hambly and Hambly, John Richardson residency studio in Dampierre sur Boutonne, France PICTURE: Maria Rolston
Poets Imelda Kilmurray, Mags McKenna and Shelley Corcoran pictured in Edgeworthstown community library for the Poetry Day event organised by Longford Writers Group
the T-1911 Terminator Squirrel which was unveiled on Friday afternoon in Market Square, Longford as part of the Iora Nua Squirrel’s reimagined public art project
ICSA Organics chair Fergal Byrne has said unless processors up their prices for organic cattle there is little hope of enticing livestock farmers to switch to organics
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.