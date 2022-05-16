Gardai concerned for welfare of 64 year old man missing for 3 weeks

Gardai are seeking assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 64 year old man missing for almost three weeks.
John Courtney - described as being 6 foot in height, of slim build with sandy hair and a greying beard - went missing from the Donnybrook area of Dublin 4 on April 26.
He was last seen wearing a dark hat with a dark blue jacket, blue jeans and brown shoes.
Gardaí and John’s family are concerned for his well-being.
Anyone with information on John's whereabouts are asked to contact Donnybrook Garda Station on 01 666 9200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
