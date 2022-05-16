Teen charged with stabbing three people in Northern Ireland

A young man has been charged with stabbing three people at a bus depot in Omagh, Co Tyrone.
Two of the three victims required hospital treatment after the incident at the depot on Drumragh Avenue at around 10.15pm on Saturday (May 14).
Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
The 18-year-old accused was arrested at the scene.
He has been charged with wounding with intent to commit grievous bodily harm, three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence and common assault.
He was expected to appear at Enniskillen Magistrates’ Court this morning (Monday May 16).
A man caught at the wheel uninsured while taking a car out for a test drive has been fined €250 by District Court Judge Bernadette Owens.
Ultan and Eileen McCabe receiving their 2022 award from the national president of the Contract Bridge Association of Ireland Mr Pat O’Mahony
James, Shirley, Cian and Ella Martin were in Edgeworthstown on Sunday, May 1 for the Monster Tractor Run in memory of Mona Walsh (pictured inset). All funds raised are going to the Stroke Unit, at the
National Volunteer Week is a time to celebrate, recognise and to thank volunteers, and to create awareness for the important work that they do throughout County Longford.
