Garda appears in Midlands court and denies sexual assault

Male garda appeared in court and denied sexually assaulting female colleague
A MALE garda has pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting a female member of the force.
The not guilty plea to committing the offence on June 27, 2019 was entered at Tullamore Circuit Court by a 31-year-old man.
Gardai in witness appeal as woman (40s) injured in north Longford crash fights for life in hospital
Gardaí have launched a public appeal for information into the circumstances behind a road crash in Granard this morning that has left a woman in her forties fighting for her life in hospital.
EXCLUSIVE: Gardaí launch probe after two houses in Longford targeted by vandals
Gardaí have launched an investigation into two separate criminal damage incidents in Longford town last night that saw a number of shots allegedly fired at a house on the outskirts of the county town.
Kevin White, BL, prosecuting, said both the accused and the complainant are serving members of An Garda Siochana.
A jury of three women and nine men was selected for a trial and the accused was remanded on continuing bail by Judge Keenan Johnson to appear in court again on Tuesday next May 3.
The court made an order prohibiting the publication of anything which could identify the complainant.
Gardaí have launched an investigation after a number of shots were allegedly fired at a house in Longford town last night
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.