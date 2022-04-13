WATCH: Senior gardaí provide latest update on shocking Sligo murders

Senior gardaí have been speaking amid the investigation into the murders of two men in Sligo over the last few days.

Garda Chief Superintendent Aidan Glacken has said separate murder investigations have been established regarding the investigation into the discovery of two bodies in unexplained circumstances in Sligo on Monday, April 10 and Tuesday, April 11.

Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee were found brutally murdered at separate locations over the two days.

"They were assaulted and murdered in their own homes," Chief Superintendent Glacken said as he addressed the media.

You can see his full address to the media below:

"We continue to appeal to anyone with any information on these crimes to contact us at Sligo Garda station. No matter how insignificant you think it may be, we need to hear from you," a statement read.

The Sligo Garda Station dedicated Incident Room number is 071 9157088, the Garda Confidential Line phone number 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.